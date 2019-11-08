Dabangg 3: Different Shades Of Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey In This New BTS Video

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan with Sonakshi Sinha. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The makers of Dabangg 3 released a new BTS video The clip features Salman, Sonakshi, Saiee and Kichcha Sudeep The video also shows Prabhu Deva talking about Salman's character

Salman Khan occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Friday after a new BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 surfaced on the Internet. The clip shows different shades of Salman Khan's character Chulbul Pandey - from sweet and loving to rowdy and dabangg. That's not it, the BTS video also features Salman's co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep talking about how the actor brings Chulbul Pandey to life. Sonakshi, who is reprising her role as Rajjo in the third part of the Dabangg series, can be heard saying in the video: "He always makes things larger than life. He is very impactful, powerful. It is a pleasure to work with him because he is so quick."

Saiee Manjrekar, who is making her debut with the film, says: "Salman sir has been the most instrumental in getting me here. He has been so accommodating, sweet and kind. He has made me so comfortable on sets."

Kichcha Sudeep, who plays Chulbul Pandey's old nemesis in the film, talks about Salman Khan's style of work in the BTS video and says: "When everybody says okay, he walks up and says, 'One more!' Bahot strong character hai, it's almost like a super human power. He is a wonderful person even on the sets. I see everybody loving him so much."

The BTS video also features glimpses of director Prabha Deva, choreographer Shabina Khan and director of production Mahesh Limaye. Take a look:

Dabangg 3 will showcase the story of Chulbul Pandey before he became a dabangg cop. The third part will feature Saiee Manjrekar as Chulbul Pandey's first love and Kichcha Sudeep as his enemy. The film will open in theatres on December 20.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.