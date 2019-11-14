Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Song Hud Hud Dabangg: Fire-Breathing Chulbul Pandey Returns With New Hook-Step

Salman Khan in a still from Hud Hud Dabangg (courtesy YouTube)

Salman Khan just dropped the much-awaited title song of Dabangg 3: the Hud Hud Dabangg song, which has continued to be an integral part of all Dabangg films. Salman, who released just the audio format of the song before, tweeted: "Hud Hud Dabangg pehle sunaya, aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap" while Sonakshi Sinha added: "Pandeyji aur unka charm, aaj ka din 'Hud Hud' ke naam." Salman Khan returns as feisty cop Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 while Sonakshi Sinha too makes a comeback as his wife Rajjo. Salman Khan travelled to Varanasi in April this year to complete the shooting of Hud Hud Dabangg.

The Hud Hud Dabangg song is all about Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan's swag. Is there anything he can't do? The song begins Salman Khan's dabangg entry as he can be seen being welcomed by guitar-striking sadhus on the ghats of Varanasi. The song is filled with hilarious interjections and one such is when Chulbul Pandey stomps the ground expecting it to split open but instead he appears hurt. But don't be fooled, folks. Anything can happen with Salman Khan around. Next second in the song, he cracks the ground open with his super move.

At one point in the song, Salman Khan also breathes fire, which appears symbolic for destruction of evil - a subtle reference to his cop persona in the movie. However, Salman has also changed the signature hook-step of the Dabangg song (the belt step, remember?) and we'll keep the mystery alive for you to witness it.

Watch Hud Hud Dabangg from Dabangg 3 here. It has been sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid of singer duo Sajid-Wajid.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the cast of Dabangg 3 also sees the return of Arbaaz Khan as Makkhi and also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah and Mahie Gill. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has taken over the role of Chulbul Pandey's father Prajapati.

Dabangg 3 releases on December 20, 2019.

