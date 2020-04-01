Kapil Sharma Posts Pics Of 3-Months-Old Daughter Anayra From Puja, Internet Has A Meltdown

The daughter was born to Kapil and Ginni in December 2019 (courtesy kapilsharma)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who has carefully avoided posting too many glimpses of his baby daughter Anayra, made the Internet very happy. On his Instagram, Kapil shared two cuteness overload photos of his baby daughter and captioned the post with these words: "Jai mata di." In the hashtag, Kapil revealed that Anayra is three-months-old and that the photos are from Anayra's Kanak Puja, also known as the Kanya Puja, held on ashtami and navami during Navaratri. Anayra, cute as a button in traditional baby clothes smiling at the cameras is your cuteness fix for the day. Anayra was born to Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath on December 10 last year.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's post appears to have sent his Instafam into a tizzy with over 6,300 comments pouring in in less than an hour. Netizens showered a whole lot of love to baby Anayra with the general sentiment on Instagram being: "Awwe," as posted by Richa Chadha.

Take a look at pics of baby Anayra here:

Kapil and Ginni officially introduced Anayra on Instagram almost a month after she was born. "Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma," Kapil captioned his post in January. He shared an adorable fam-jam photo of baby Anayra chilling with her parents and reserved one frame entirely for the little one.

On December 10, an overwhelmed Kapil Sharma made the baby announcement with a tweet, writing: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all."

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in Jalandhar in December 2018. Their wedding festivities in Mumbai were attended by several Bollywood stars, including including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who got married just the month before. Just days after Kapil became a father, Deepika revealed in the comments section of an Instagram post that the actor-comedian showed her photos of his daughter. "She's adorable," Deepika commented along with the heart-eyed emoji.