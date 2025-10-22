Advertisement

Kantara Chapter 1 To Release In English Across The World On October 31

Kantara Chapter 1 will be released worldwide in English on October 31, 2025

<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> To Release In English Across The World On October 31
Kantara Chapter 1 to release in English on October 31
Rishab Shetty/ Instagram

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the most-talked-about film of 2025, as it continues to soar high on the box office. It is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, Kantara: A Legend, and has earned Rs 500 crores domestically and is still making money.

But it's time now that the divine saga transcends the boundaries of languages and cultures. Hombale Films has released a statement, "#KantaraChapter1 English version releasing in cinemas worldwide from October 31".

"Experience the epic journey of faith, culture, and devotion in all its glory," it further read.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Plot

Kanatar: Chapter 1 is about the disappearance of Kaadubettu Shiva's father, Annappa. He vanished during the Buta Kola ritual in 1970, and the secret lies in a well in Kantara, a village.

Speaking about the premise of the film, director and writer Rishab Shetty said, "It's not just mythology for us. For us, it's history. It has happened - we've heard it in our folklore, and we still follow these traditions. Some may see it as mythology, but for us, it is history, and we feel it has evidence. The thought was to explore folklore".

The film has garnered praise not just from the audience but also from politicians and actors. Gulshan Devaiah, Shetty's co-star in the movie, shared, "He's a man who is possessed". He said it while praising Shetty's effort and passion for the film.

Rishab Shetty Feels Grateful For How The Audience Has Perceived Kantara: Chapter 1

"When we see the audience reaction, especially in theatres, we feel thankful and grateful. We take it as a responsibility. This success is because of the whole team's effort. Everyone contributed a lot to the film," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

"Ultimately, our aim was for the audience to connect with the story and concept of the movie. The response that we got, we see it as 'dakshina', and it feels great. So, thank you to the audience," he added.

