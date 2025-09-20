<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i>: Hrithik Roshan To Unveil Hindi Trailer On September 22

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the major pan-India releases this year. Led and directed by Rishab Shetty, the makers took to social media to announce that the Hindi trailer will be unveiled by Hrithik Roshan on September 22, 2025 at 12:45 PM.

Official Announcement:

Hombale Films shared an announcement on Instagram, stating that Hrithik Roshan will be launching the Hindi trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1.

They wrote, "When the force of nature meets the fire of a Superstar. The Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1 will be unveiled by the phenomenal @hrithikroshan. More legends. More languages. The roar of #Kantara will now echo across the world. Stay tuned! #KantaraChapter1Trailer drops on 22nd September at 12:45 PM."

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the blockbuster film, is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. Kantara was a pan-India blockbuster featuring Rishab Shetty in a dual role, along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. The film's story revolves around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2, 2025 and will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Hrithik Roshan's Association With Hombale Films

Renowned production house Hombale Films, credited with blockbusters like KGF and Kantara, announced earlier this year that they have joined hands with Hrithik Roshan for a pan-India film.

Hombale Films made an official announcement on X, which read, "They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits, and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins... #HRITHIKxHOMBALE."

— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) May 28, 2025

In A Nutshell

