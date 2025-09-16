<i>Kantara</i> Makers Go To Court Against Karnataka Government As State Caps Ticket Prices At Rs 200

Days after the Karnataka Government capped movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across theatres, including multiplexes, and exclusive of all taxes, in the state, Hombale Films -- the production banner behind Rishab Shetty's Kantara film franchise, has filed four (PILs) Public Interest Litigation in the Karnataka High Court contesting the decision.

According to a press note, the petitioners also include Multiplex Association of India, Keystone Entertainment, and VK Films.

The petitioners have argued that restricting the ticket prices to Rs 200 will have a negative impact on the box office earnings of films. What adds to their troubles is the fact that Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to 2022's Kantara, is scheduled to be released just weeks from now on October 2.

"Ahead of some big movie releases in Karnataka, four PILs filed in Karnataka High Court over Karnataka govt decision to cap movie tickets at Rs 200 in the state. The petitions have been filed by Hombale Films, Multiplex Association of India, Keystone Entertainment, and VK Films.

"Multiplex owners and film producers have questioned the government's decision, arguing that fixing a uniform ticket price for multiplexes will lead to reduced income and cause financial losses," the press note read.

Last week, the Karnataka government made the decision as part of the newly amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025.

The Rs 200 statewide price notification, however, does not apply to multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities that have 75 seats or fewer.

In July, the state government, exercising powers conferred by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), made draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014.

According to the notification issued, the Rs 200 fixed movie ticket price will be effective from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Wraps Up Shooting For Kantara Chapter 1