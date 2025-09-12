Karnataka Government Caps Cinema Ticket Prices At Rs 200 Across Theatres In State

Earlier today, the Karnataka Government capped movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across theatres, including multiplexes, and exclusive of all taxes.

The notification issued applies to all screenings of films in all languages. The decision has been taken as part of the newly amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025.

Which Theatres Are Exempt From The Rs 200 Price Cap?

The Rs 200 statewide price notification, however, does not apply to multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities that have 75 seats or fewer.

In July, the state government, exercising powers conferred by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), made draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014.

The government was open to feedback from stakeholders and expected responses within 15 days. Only after a thorough review of objections and suggestions received were the new ticket price rules implemented.

When Is the New Price Expected To Come Into Force?

According to the notification issued, the Rs 200 fixed movie ticket price will be effective from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.

This also marks a significant step by the state to control rising movie ticket prices.

In A Nutshell

The Karnataka film industry has been actively advocating the need to curb movie ticket prices, particularly for Kannada films, which often get overshadowed by high-priced screenings of films in other languages. The latest notification fixing movie tickets at Rs 200 is a step forward and a much-needed relief to cinemagoers.