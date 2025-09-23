Karnataka High Court Reserves Order On Petition Against Movie Ticket Prices At Rs 200

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Government announced that it would cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across theatres, including multiplexes, exclusive of all taxes. Cinema operators reacted strongly, filing a petition against the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, issued by the state government. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court reserved its interim order sought by a series of petitioners.

What's Happening

A detailed hearing of the petitions, filed by the Multiplex Association of India and others, was carried out.

Afterwards, Justice Ravi V Hosmani announced a stay on all applications seeking an interim order regarding the Rs 200 movie ticket pricing cap.

He also stated that the order will be pronounced on September 23, 2025.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that a similar order was passed in April 2017, capping prices at Rs 200, but was later withdrawn.

Stating that "history is repeating itself," Rohatgi, appearing for the association, also argued that the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act does not have the power to fix prices, nor does it contemplate ticket price capping. He added that multiplexes have spent a massive amount of money creating cinema halls, and hence the amendment directly impacts cinema owners' rights and restricts their ability to conduct business.

Kantara Owners Opposing The Rs 200 Ticket Price Cap

Days after the Karnataka Government capped movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across theatres, including multiplexes and exclusive of all taxes, Hombale Films-the production banner behind Rishab Shetty's Kantara film franchise-filed four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) in the Karnataka High Court contesting the decision.

According to a press note, the petitioners also include the Multiplex Association of India, Keystone Entertainment, and VK Films.

The petitioners have argued that restricting ticket prices to Rs 200 will hurt the box office earnings of films. Adding to their concerns is the fact that Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to 2022's Kantara, is scheduled for release on October 2.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Hombale Films LLP, mentioned that this decision was taken without proper study.

He said, "This is a case of non-application of mind, without examination of what goes into making a film and without any empirical data, and thus arbitrary."

What We Know So Far

The Rs 200 statewide price notification, however, does not apply to multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities that have 75 seats or fewer.

In July, the state government, exercising powers conferred by Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act No. 23 of 1964), made draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014.

According to the notification issued, the Rs 200 fixed movie ticket price will be effective from the date of its final publication in the Official Gazette.

In A Nutshell

Several cinema operators challenged the government order to impose a cap on movie ticket pricing. The High Court has stayed the Karnataka Government's Rs 200 cinema pricing order. Justice Ravi V Hosmani has stated that the order will be pronounced on September 23, 2025.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Government Caps Cinema Ticket Prices At Rs 200 Across Theatres In State