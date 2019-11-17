Kalki Koechlin On Her 'Unexpected' Pregnancy: 'Didn't Feel Any Maternal Instinct In First Two Months'

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Sacred Games actress Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with pianist boyfriend Guy Hershberg in January, revealed in an interview to mid-day that because of her "unexpected pregnancy," she didn't feel any maternal instinct in the first two months. However, Kalki said that she got "excited" after she heard the heartbeat of her unborn child for the first time. "This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn't feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January," Kalki told mid-day.

The 35-year-old actress, who was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, said that just because she's pregnant, she won't rush into marriage. Kalki and Guy Hershberg have been dating for two years now. When asked if marriage is on the cards, Kalki said: "We are not averse to marriage but we don't want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other and our families, too."

Speaking about Guy Hershberg, Kalki said he has been "patient" throughout the pregnancy and added: "There were days where I would snap at the drop of a hat but he was calm. He has been present for all the gynaecologist appointments and the classes where they teach you breathing techniques for labour."

Last month, Kalki revealed that she has been trolled during her pregnancy for not being married. She said that trolls have asked her questions like, "Where's the husband" and "How can you do this?" but that does not bother her. "If you have an opinion, which is out there, somebody will disagree with it and that's okay," Kalki told Pinkvilla.

Kalki Koechlin revealed her pregnancy in September and since then, has been sharing adorable pictures of her baby bump on social media. Take a look:

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin is currently seen on the web-series Bhram.

