"Bollywood Is In Recession," Kalki Koechlin On Lack Of Creative Stimulation

Big budget films are falling flat. Directors, producers and people associated with the business of the Hindi films are constantly complaining about the creative and financial bankruptcy of the industry. Joining the bandwagon is Kalki Koechlin who said categorically that "Bollywood is in recession."

During an appearance on the podcast Aleena Dissects, Kalki Koechlin talked about how Bollywood is grappling with a dire crisis.

"Recession ho raha hai... does everyone know that? There is a Bollywood recession, that's why they are re-releasing everything. There is no content. Whatever they are making is not working... that's why everything is stalled," she said.

She emphasized that people within the industry are well aware of it but they are powerless to control the damage.

"Kyunki kisiko pata nahi kya chal raha hai... kya nahi chal raha hai... kuch predictions nahi ho raha hai... so everything is stalled... everything is stuck... creative teams are being fired and rehired... they just don't know why it's not working... and I think people don't realise there is this crisis going on." (Because no one knows what's working... what's not working... there are no predictions happening... so everything is stalled... everything is stuck... creative teams are being fired and rehired... they just don't know why it's not working... and I think people don't realize there is this crisis going on)," she said on the podcast.

Kalki Koechlin, citing the reference of the "tripling effect", said the whole downfall of the eco-system has affected everyone associated with the business.

"From top to bottom I have spoken to people... and at the top, they are like, 7 films... crores of money being just spent and they can't find a platform to release. And now there are smaller actors who haven't had work in 2 years," she said.

Earlier, Kalki's ex-husband Anurag Kashyap also vented out his anger over the lack of "creative stimulation" in the industry. Anurag Kashyap said his decision to move to the South has been influenced by Bollywood's lack of creativity.