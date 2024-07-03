Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin On Prabhas: 'Biggest Box Office Star Of This Era'

Prabhas on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: VyjayanthiFilms)

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house which has backed Kalki 2898 AD, shared a post on X (earlier known as Twitter) on Wednesday, for the film's lead actor Prabhas. The post was a message by Nag Ashwin, who has directed the mythological sci-fi film. The text on the post read, "This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era... He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did... and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is... everyone's darling, our Bhairava and now the world's K."

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD also includes superstars Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."