Kajol's Son Yug, 9 Today, Kills It With Joey From F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Iconic Line

Kajol with her son Yug. (Image courtesy: kajol)

Highlights Yug celebrates his ninth birthday today "Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9," wrote Kajol Kajol and Ajay Devgn are also parents to daughter Nysa

Kajol shared an adorable Dubsmash video of her son Yug pulling a leaf out of F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey's book to wish him on his ninth birthday, today. In the short clip, Yug can be seen lip syncing actor Matt LeBlanc's iconic dialogue - "How you doin'?" - from the popular sitcom with a hilarious expression. Kajol wrote, "Awesome at 3 and even more awesome sauce at 9! Happy birthday, Yug! (J thinks he hears me yelling even in his sleep)." Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to son Yug and daughter Nysa, who is currently studying in Singapore.

Kajol's Instafam posted birthday messages for Yug in the comments thread and among them was Amrita Arora, who wrote, "Happy birthday, darling Yugi." Actress Tara Sharma Saluja also wrote, "Aw adorable... Happy B'day to Yug."

Check out Kajol's birthday post for her son Yug here:

Earlier, Kajol had shared a cute picture of herself cuddling Yug to announce the start of his birthday week.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 2001 and their daughter Nysa was born in 2003 while they welcomed Yug in 2010. Yug frequently features in his both his parents' Instagram posts - sometimes only taking picture credit. Through one of Ajay Devgn's social media post, we know that Yug is athletic and quite a fitness enthusiast. When the Fit India challenge was at its peak, Ajay Devgn shared a video featuring Yug performing some seriously cool stunts and exercises with ease.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela while she has a cameo in Ajay Devgn's work-in-progress film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn has also signed up for Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.