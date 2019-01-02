Kajol Raised A Toast To 2019 And Then She Was Photobombed By...

Kajol shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kajol and Ajay Devgn along with their kids are on a holiday in Thailand Ajay Devgn's sister and nephews have also joined them Ajay Devgn was recently seen in an extended cameo in Simmba

... Ajay Devgn. 'Again,' Kajol added in the caption of her post. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are currently on a family vacation and their pictures are totally awesome. Kajol and Ajay Devgn, along with their children Nysa (who is studying in Singapore) and Yug are vacationing in Thailand where they celebrated Christmas and rang in New Year's together. In her first post of 2019, Kajol shared two images - one in which she raised a toast to a clown-like tall man and in the second image, she was hilariously photobombed by Ajay Devgn. She wrote: "Raise a toast to 2019... Slide to figure who photobombed me AGAIN!!!! #funmemories #alwaysremember #flyingstart."

Here's Kajol's post:

Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam and her sons Danish and Aman Gandhi also joined them for the vacation and several pictures of the group hit the Internet in the past few days. Check out some pictures shared by Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Neelam Gandhi on social media:

Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Ajay Devgn had an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which released last week to tumultuous response at the box office. Simmba is a spin-off of the Singham series starring Ajay Devgn in lead role. Both Singham and Simmba are directed by Rohit Shetty.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films are Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, Akiv Ali-directed De De Pyaar De, Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan and Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut.