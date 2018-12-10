These Pics Prove Why Kajol Is The 'Queen Of Expressions'

Kajol treated her fans to this image. (Image courtesy: kajol)

We simply love it when Kajol delights her fans with adorable pictures of herself (mostly throwbacks) along with hilarious captions and her recent Instagram post is not any different. It might not be categorised as a throwback picture per say, but it does come with an epic caption. On Monday, Kajol summed up the concept of beauty in the best way possible. She shared a picture collage of herself and wrote: "Beauty as a word mostly requires patience and a slomo feel... Unfortunately for me, I am always either running towards an experience or an expression." Just like us, the actress' fans also loved her expressions in the photograph and addressed her as the "Queen of expressions' in the comments section. Fans wrote comments like "Love the candid smile" and "she is the queen of expressions."

Take a look at Kajol's post here:

Kajol certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze by sharing amazing throwback photographs. A few weeks ago, the 44-year-old actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 1997 film Minsara Kanavu (Sapnay in Hindi). Here's the post:

How can we forget the picture, in which Kajol could be seen posing on a taxi and wrote: Some days, this is all you can do in traffic."

Here are a few more pictures that we simply loved:

Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, in which she played the role of a controlling mother. The film also featured National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. Kajol not announced any project as of now.

