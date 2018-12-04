Kajol Lights Up The Internet With A Pic Of Herself With Mom Tanuja In Singapore

Kajol is the elder daughter of actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee (Image courtesy kajol)

Kajol and veteran actress Tanuja are lighting up Singapore with their infectious smiles and their recent pictures on Instagram is proof. On Tuesday, Kajol shared a pictures of herself with mom Tanuja and we must say that the mother-daughter duo look absolutely adorable. One of the photos shared by Kajol has been clicked in the Botanical Garden, Singapore. "Good times," Kajol captioned the pictures. The comments section is flooded with remarks like: "Cutest mother-daughter duo," "Beautiful ladies," and "Lovely picture." The 44-year-old actress shared another picture featuring herself with her mother on her Instagram stories. The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing next to a decked up Christmas tree. "Dwarfed by Christmas!" the caption read. Kajol is the elder daughter of actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Her sister Tanishaa, who is also an actress, is four years junior to her.

Though the purpose of Kajol and Tanuja's Singapore trip is unknown, they may have been in Singapore to meet Nysa (Kajol and Ajay Devgn's elder daughter), who is completing her higher studies there.

Good times. #singapore #botanicalgardens A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Dec 4, 2018 at 3:12am PST

Previously, Kajol had shared a selfie featuring herself with Tanuja on Instagram. The actress captioned the photo: "Mom and me, me and mom, mom and me, me and mom."

Kajol often shares million dollar photos from her family photo archive, which is a treat to her Instafam. On Tanuja's 75th birthday, Kajol shared a throwback photo featuring the veteran actress with her grandmother Rattan Bai. "Happy birthday to my super awesome mom, who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back," read an excerpt from Kajol's heartfelt note for mom Tanuja on her birthday.

Kajol had also shared a picture of her grandmother Shobhna Samarth and great grandmother Rattan Bai and called them her feminist role models. "My great-grandmother and my grandmother ... aji! Two women who taught me about what feminism actually means without ever discussing it," read the caption.

Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, which also featured Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles.