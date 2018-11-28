Kajol's Pic Of Herself With Mom Tanuja Is Getting A Whole Lot Of Love

Kajol with mom Tanuja

Kajol's latest post on Instagram is making the Internet very, very happy. On Wednesday, Kajol shared a selfie featuring herself with mom Tanuja and we must say that the mother-daughter duo look absolutely adorable in the picture. "Mom and me, me and mom, mom and me, me and mom," the 44-year-old actress captioned the photo. The photo shared by Kajol has over 106,425 likes in less than three hours. "Elegance and beauty," "Adorable picture," and "Cutest caption. Lots of love to you both," were some comments on the picture. Kajol is the elder daughter of actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Her sister Tanishaa, who is also an actress, is four years junior to her.

Kajol often delights her Instafam with million dollar photos from her family photo archive. On Tanuja's 75th birthday, Kajol shared a throwback photo featuring the veteran actress with her grandmother Ratanbai Shilotri. "Happy birthday to my super awesome mom, who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back," read an excerpt from Kajol's heartfelt note for mom Tanuja on her birthday.

Earlier, Kajol had also shared an old picture of her grandmother Shobhna Samarth and great grandmother Rattan Bai and called them her feminist role models. "My great-grandmother and my grandmother ... aji! Two women who taught me about what feminism actually means without ever discussing it," Kajol captioned the photo.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, which also featured actor Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. The actress has not announced any project as of now.