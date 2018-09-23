Kajol Wishes Tanuja On Her 75th Birthday. Shares Heartfelt Note For 'Super Awesome Mom'

Veteran actress Tanuja with grandmother Ratanbai Shilotri (Courtesy kajol)

"Happy birthday to my super awesome mom, who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back," read an excerpt from Kajol's heartfelt note for mom Tanuja's 75th birthday. Kajol shared a throwback photo of the veteran actress on social media with her grandmother Ratanbai Shilotri. In the photo, the duo can be seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attires. "A difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life ! Ratanbai Shilotri," added Kajol. Ratanbai Shilotri was mother of Shobhana Samarth (Nutan and Tanuja's mother), who had also acted in a Marathi film in 1936.

Kajol and her younger sister Tanishaa had earlier hosted a pre birthday bash for their mother. The party was attended by actor Dharmandra, who has worked with Tanuja in films like Do Chor, Vhand Aur Suraj and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi. The pre birthday bash was also attended by the families close associates including Kajol's younger son Yug, Neha Sharma, Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat.

Tannisha also shared a photo on Instagram fgrom Tanuja's pre birthday bash. She captioned it: "Happy birthday my darling mommy! To seven hundred and fifty years more! Love you."

Veteran actress Tanuja made her Bollywood debut as a child artiste in 1950's Hamari Beti. The 75-year-old-actress featured in films like Door Ka Raahi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Do Chor and Ek Baar Mooskura Do (1972), Kaam Chor, Yaarana, Khuddar and Masoom. She has also featured in a scores of Bengali films like Deya Neya,Anthony-Firingee and Rajkumari. Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1974 and became parents to daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.