Kaira Denies Dating Gullu, Says Their Connection Was Beyond Labels

Kaira has set the record straight about her equation with Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, after their close bond on Splitsvilla X6 led to speculation that the two were dating. The Rise And Fall Season 2 contestant has now clarified that while Gullu was extremely close to her, their relationship was never romantic.

The clarification came during a conversation about alliances on Rise And Fall Season 2. Manish Kasyap brought up Kaira and Gullu's bond and mentioned seeing several Instagram stories in which the two appeared together.

Kaira said that Gullu continues to be an important person in her life. "Abhi bhi dost hai. Dil se dost hai mere."

She then explained why people may have misunderstood their equation. Kaira said the two never dated and described Gullu as someone who was more than a friend to her. "Abe... woh boyfriend jaisa tha. Dosti meri teen ladkiyon se hui thi, aur woh aaj tak hai mere life mein," she said.

Her description of Gullu as a "boyfriend jaisa" left Manish laughing. He pointed out how unusual the phrase sounded to him and said, "Mein aaj tak yeh baat kisi ladki ke muh se nahi sunna hoon. Ya toh meine sunna hai ki, 'woh mera boyfriend tha, dost tha.' Boyfriend jaisa tha? Friends ka bhi aur boyfriend ka bhi majja deta tha."

Kaira further explained that she does not form relationships quickly and could not have given Gullu the label of a boyfriend after knowing him for only a few months. For her, the bond they shared was based more on an emotional connection than a relationship label.

"Mein dimaag se nahi dil se rishte banati hoon," Kaira said while explaining her approach to relationships.

Her comments also come days after she spoke about feeling betrayed by Gullu during the premiere episode of Rise And Fall Season 2. Kaira had said that she developed a heartfelt connection with him but felt hurt by what happened between them, which eventually led to trust issues.

While Kaira is now participating in Rise And Fall Season 2, Gullu is currently competing on Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. The Colors TV show premiered on September 6 and featured contestants including Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Yung DSA, Mary Kom, ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij.

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