Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 9: Shahid Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Film Becomes The Third Highest Grosser of 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: taranadarash)

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is absolutely unstoppable at the box office. The film crossed the 150-crore-mark on the ninth day of its release and it is likely to cross the Rs 175 crore mark on Sunday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday alone and it has collected over Rs 163.73 crore within 9 days of its release. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Kabir Singh has emerged as the third highest grosser of 2019. The film has even surpassed the business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ajay Devgn-led Total Dhamaal.

Sharing the film's box office report on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Kabir Singh crosses Rs 150 cr. Will cross 175 cr today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing lifetime biz of Kesari and Total Dhamaal... Trending better than "Padmaavat" in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: Rs 163.73 cr. India biz."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote that the film is expected to surpass the lifetime business of Salman Khan's Bharat and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike in the coming week. Taran Adarsh shared the box office report of the films and tweeted:

Other than Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Kamini Kaushal, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta and Soham Majum among others. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

