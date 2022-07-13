Just Some Happy Pics Of Lisa Haydon And Son Zack From The Beach

Lisa Haydon with son Zack. (courtesy: lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram entry is the definition of cute by all means. The 36-year-old actress shared a couple of happy pictures of herself and son Zack, chilling on a beach. One of the picture happens to be a close-up shot. The other one is a shot of the mother-son duo playing on the beach as they smile with all their hearts. Lisa Haydon captioned the post: "Best days with my sweet Zackie." The post got a whole lot of love from Lisa's Instafam. In the comments section, celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote "Beauties." Actress Vidya Malavade wrote: "He's a copy of you."

Here's the post shared by Lisa Haydon:

Lisa Haydon, who checked into Bali a few days ago, shared pictures from her surfing adventure there. She wrote: "Have always been scared to surf in Bali...The waves seem huge and very professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and sooo rusty. Basically spent the morning in "the laundry" as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know. But as my husband quite rightly says "don't waste a day in Bali" ... in other words, if you don't get out there, you didn't live it to the fullest."

This is the post we are talking about:

Lisa Haydon stays with her family in Hong Kong. Model-turned actress Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha (which starred Sonam Kapoor in the titular role), married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo in February 2020. They are also parents to a daughter named Lara.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few. Lisa also featured in the web-series The Trip (Season 1) and she was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.