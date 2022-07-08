Pics From Lisa Haydon's Surfing Adventures In Bali

Lisa Haydon shared this image. (courtesy: lisahaydon)

Is there anything Lisa Haydon cannot do? The model-actress and mother of three has always kept it real on social media, sharing personal and professional updates with her fans. Now, Lisa has shared a set of images in which she is surfing on the beaches of Bali. In the images, Lisa is riding the waves on a surfboard, dressed in a black swimsuit along with a cameo appearance by a turtle. In the note attached to the images, Lisa said that she has always been scared to surf in Bali. Lisa also added that she felt rusty after not surfing for nearly three years.

Sharing the images, Lisa Haydon, “Have always been scared to surf in Bali... the waves seem huge and very professional. The other day I was surfing a big foam board, so scared after not being in open ocean surfing like this in three years, and so rusty. Basically, spent the morning in “the laundry” as our teacher Nyoman puts it. Haha, if you know you know. But as my husband quite rightly says “don't waste a day in Bali” in other words, if you don't get out there, you didn't live it to the fullest. The second slide has a wee little friend (tortoise emoji) that popped his head up a few times this morning.”

Speaking on behalf of all Lisa Haydon fans, actress Pooja Hegde said, “I mean…WHAT is this body even? Hottest mom on this planet for sure.”

Read Lisa Haydon's complete note here:

This is not the first time Lisa Haydon has shared an image of her surfing. A few weeks ago, Lisa shared a photo and said, “Love where surf tech is going these days... Can ride waves you didn't paddle for… This actually feels like flying. Def one of the more high moments of late.”

When she is not giving us all major FOMO from the beach, Lisa Haydon is spending time with her three children. Need proof? Take a look at this video of the actress reading a bedtime story to her kids. Along with the clip, Lisa shared details: “This sweet book ‘Are Your Emotions Like Mine' by Mittal Chitwan is a new bedtime favourite in our house. We all feel much better after reading it… especially me.”

And we cannot help but talk about this adorable photo of Lisa Haydon at the beach with her toddler Lara, whose face is hidden with an angel emoji. Sharing the photo, Lisa gushed, “Me and my girl,” with a heart and rainbow emoji.

Lisa Haydon is known for her work in films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3 and Queen.