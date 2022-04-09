'Me And My Girl': Lisa Haydon's Caption For Adorable Pic With Daughter

Lisa Haydon shared this image. (courtesy: lisahaydon)

Model-turned-actor Lisa Haydon loves to share posts from her maternity diaries. The actress, who welcomed daughter Lara in June last year, shared a super cute picture with her on social media on Saturday afternoon. In the picture, Lisa Haydon can be seen smiling with all her heart as she holds her daughter in her arms. The picture happens to be from a beach. She captioned the post: "Me and my girl." Lisa Haydon stays with her family in Hong Kong. Model-turned actress Lisa Haydon, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha (which starred Sonam Kapoor in the titular role), married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child Zack in the year 2017. Lisa and Dino welcomed their second child Leo in February 2020.

See Lisa Haydon's post here:

Last year, Lisa Haydon shared this picture with her daughter from Hong Kong and she wrote: "Sunset walks with Roo."

Before that, Lisa Haydon teased her Instafam with this silhouette of herself with daughter.

Lisa Haydon introduced her Instafam to her daughter with a set of stunning pictures that she posted last year. Take a look at some of the shots here:

"Still here ... burrrp. #OneBurpAtATime," she captioned this one.

Lisa Haydon is best-known for featuring in films like The Shaukeens, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rascals and Housefull 3 to name a few. Lisa also featured in the web-series The Trip (Season 1) and she was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.