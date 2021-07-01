Lisa Haydon's Third Baby Is In Her 'Arms' Now. Here's How She Announced The News

Lisa Haydon shared this picture.(Image courtesy: lisahaydon)

Congratulations, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani. The couple have recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Instead of sharing the update with his fans through a regular Instagram post, the actress this time announced the birth of her third baby in the comments section of one of her posts. In the comments section of Lisa Haydon's recent Instagram post, a fan asked: "Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby." Lisa Haydon responded to the comment with the amazing news and wrote: "in my arms." Although she did not reveal any more details about the baby, her comment absolutely confirmed that she has given birth to the child. The 35-year-old actress is mother to two sons - Zack and Leo.

Take a look at the exchange of comments between Lisa Haydon and the fan here:

Lisa Haydon announced her pregnancy in March this year. She shared a picture of her herself with her hand on her baby bump. In the caption, she revealed that she is all set to welcome a baby girl. "With my very little woman," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Lisa has been updating her maternity diaries with constant posts on Instagram. Here are some pictures from her maternity diaries:

Lisa got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child in 2017 and the second one in February last year.

Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon began her career in Bollywood in 2010 with the film Aisha. She is best known for her work in the films like The Shaukeens, Rascals and Housefull 3.