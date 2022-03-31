Just Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Holidaying Together. No Caption Needed

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky are on vacation

They love to share pictures together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year

Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal, holidaying together at an undisclosed location, are giving us all sorts of goals. On Thursday, the actress shared a mushy picture from their get-away, in which Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen basking in the sun. Katrina simply added a couple of beach, waves and heart emojis. No caption needed. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

See the post shared by Katrina Kaif here:

The star couple frequently share loved-up pictures together and we love it when the happens. See some of the posts here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their wedding announcement by sharing these stunning pictures on Instagram and they wrote in their caption: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.