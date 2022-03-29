Vicky Kaushal Shares First Picture From His Vacay With Wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most beloved couples in B-town. They keep treating their fans with adorable pictures of them on their respective Instagram handle. Recently, the power couple jetted off to an undisclosed location on Sunday night for a quick vacation, and now the actor has an update for all his fans. Sardar Udham actor shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram story, leaving the fans to guess. The photo captured beautiful shades of sunset complimenting well with blue waters, green trees and mountains.

Here have a look:

With this picture, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fans are eagerly waiting for them to share some love soaked photos from their recent vacation on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the couple set the internet on fire when they appeared together for Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash on March 17. Since then, they were spotted in the city quite often, either with their families or attending parties.

On International Women's Day, Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable post featuring Katrina Kaif and his mother, Veena Kaushal. In the photo, Vicky's mother can be seen hugging Katrina. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he captioned it as, "My strength. My world."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan.

On the other hand, Katrina has three films in his kitty-Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.