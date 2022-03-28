This Is How Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Roll At The Airport - Holding Hands

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at airport (Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla)

Highlights Katrina and Vicky jetted of the undisclosed location

They were dressed casually

They are known for their PDA

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always manage to make heads turn whenever they are spotted together. The couple keeps making headlines for their PDA, having said that the adorable couple was recently spotted at the airport walking hand-in-hand. Yes, the couple was dressed casually-Katrina was clad in a white t-shirt paired with track black pants and layered her look with a black jacket, while Vicky looked uber cool in a grey hoodie paired with matching sweatpants. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at Farhan Akhtar's house. They were seen holding hands as they stepped out from the car and posed for the shutterbugs before entering the house. Katrina looked pretty in an off-shoulder floral pink and black short dress, while Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt paired with denim and sneakers.

Also, Katrina and Vicky were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar on March 17. The power couple looked stunning-Katrina was clad in a short blue dress while Vicky wore black formals. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close family and friends. They had a low-key wedding in Rajasthan and reportedly jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, both the actors have several films in their kitty. Vicky has Govinda Mera Naam, Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's untitled and is currently shooting for his next project. While, Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.