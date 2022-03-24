Trending Pic Of Katrina Kaif Dancing With Father-In-Law Sham Kaushal And Mom Suzanne Turquotte

A candid picture of Katrina dancing with family. (courtesy: katrina_kaiflowes)

A picture of Katrina Kaif dancing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and father-in-law Sham Kaushal is doing the rounds on social media. The picture appears to be from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities. Katrina can be seen dressed in a golden outfit. She can also be seen with henna on her hands and wedding chooda on her wrists. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

This shot reminded us of another picture-perfect moment from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi ceremony. The one where Katrina and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal could be seen dancing together. Katrina captioned the post: "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their wedding announcement by sharing these stunning pictures on Instagram and they wrote in their caption: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.