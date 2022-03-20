Hand-In-Hand, Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Dinner With Family

Katrina and Vicky with their family

After celebrating Holi, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked in Mumbai outside a restaurant. They enjoyed dinner with their family members. Katrina and Vicky arrived at the venue with the actress' mother Suzanne Turquotte. The dinner was also attended by Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny, father Shyam Kaushal, and mother Veena Kaushal. After the family dinner, they all posed for the paparazzi, and Vicky and Katrina were seen walking hand-in-hand. Katrina Kaif looked chic in a denim skirt and denim shirt for the dinner, and Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in black shirt and trousers.

Several videos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have gone viral on the web. In one of the videos, the Kaushals and Kaifs were seen leaving the venue after dinner, and Katrina Kaif was seen helping her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

On March 17, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had attended Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash. The Tiger 3 actress had shared photos with husband Vicky Kaushal and they both looked stylish. Katrina Kaif had captioned the photos as "About Last Night."

After dating each other, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Sharing photos from the wedding, Katrina had written, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.