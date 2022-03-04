'Tigress Is Back': Twitter Is Busy Crushing On Katrina Kaif After Tiger 3 Announcement

Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3. (courtesy: YouTube)

Tiger 3 now has a release date and is also trending bigtime on social media. On Friday, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announced the release date of the film and seems like fans son Twitter just can't get enough of Katrina Kaif in the teaser. Katrina's energy while doing the action sequences is on a different level altogether. Remarks like "Tigress is back" and "Zoya is back" kept surfacing after the release of the video. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

"Tigress is back," wrote a Twitter user.

"Get on her level," tweeted a fan.

"Queen Katrina Kaif steals the show, looks phenomenal as Zoya in Tiger 3 announcement video. Tigress is back with a bang. Can't wait to see her on big-screen," read another tweet.

Besides Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have co-starred in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

On the personal front, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.