Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pack A Punch In Release Announcement Video

Tiger and his partner are more than ready to hit the screens. We are talking about Tiger 3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif announced the release date of the film and they did it in style. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023. Just like most Salman Khan films, this too will be an Eid release. The makers announced the release date with a video. The clip begins with Katrina Kaif performing some high-octane actions. She then turns to Salman Khan and says, "Your turn. Ready?" Salman Khan replies, saying, "Tiger is always ready." The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and the duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan even made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Salman Khan was last seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. In terms of films, he was last seen in Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan, last year. He recently returned from Dubai, where he led the Da-Bangg tour. The actor's forthcoming project also includes Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez.