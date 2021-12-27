On Salman Khan's Birthday, This Is What Katrina Kaif Wrote For Her Tiger 3 Co-Star

A throwback of Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan.

As Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday, social media is bombarded with greetings for the actor. Among the many birthday wishes, one greeting arrived from Salman Khan's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif. The actress, on her Instagram story, shared a picture of the birthday boy and she wrote: "Happy birthday Salman Khan! The happiest birthday to you. May all the love, light and brilliance you have, be with you forever." Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's next project together is Tiger 3.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others. Salman Khan even made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 film Bharat. They will next co-star in Kabir Khan's Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry, which included Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh and Radhika Madan.

Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actor was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan.