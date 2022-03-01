Viral: The Internet Can't Get Over Salman Khan Failing At His Own Dance Move With Pooja Hegde

Salman and Pooja in a still from the video. (courtesy: SalmanSajidBha6)

Salman Khan's signature dance steps from his blockbuster hit films are super popular among fans. Now, he made the headlines for recreating one such step. Well, we can say he tried to recreate it but failed miserably. Result? The clip, from Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded, has gone viral on social media. The event took place at Dubai Expo 2020. Here, Salman Khan is matching steps with Pooja Hegde. During the performance, Salman Khan is seen trying to recreate the Jumme Ki Raat hook step from his filmKick. In the original song, which includes Jaqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan holds her dress with his teeth. The step definitely became an overnight hit.

But, during the on-stage performance, Salman Khan fails to recreate it with Pooja Hegde. Thanks to the actress' short body con dress. In the video, despite several attempts, Salman Khan isn't able to get hold of the hemline of Pooja Hegde's dress. At last, he smiles and asks the actress to stop for a while. Then, Salman Khan holds a fringe of her dress with his teeth before stepping out of the stage.

Here's a post shared on Twitter.

Some fans commended the way Salman Khan handled the failed dance step. One user commented, "Haha Salman handled it so well."

But others seemed quite displeased by the dance move. A person called it, "Nonsense."

The video also made its way to Reddit. And, people have expressed displeasure.

A user commented, "Could they not just replace the step or give her the appropriate dress for the step? Like you guys can totally control this, and must have rehearsed… these are basic things lol."

Another wrote, "That's part of this song-dance routine. It looked gross. I agree with that."

Some called it "creepiness".

"Bhai looks so done with everything," read one of the reactions.

Surely Salman Khan has grabbed the eyeballs of many people.