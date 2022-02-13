Salman Khan Sings Lag Jaa Gale: An Emotional Tribute To Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Salman Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan shared a video

"Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji," wrote Salman

Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6

On Saturday, actor Salman Khan sang Lag Jaa Gale, an emotional musical tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on his Instagram handle. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a t-shirt and singing to Lataji's one of the most memorable songs. Sharing the post, Salman wrote: "Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji." Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on February 6, 2022 in Mumbai with full state honours.

See Salman Khan's post here:

Many film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor paid tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral on February 6. Lata Mangeshkar's sister and singer Asha Bhosle also paid tribute to the late singer. Even Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were pictured at Lata Mangeshkar's house.

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the 'Nightingale of India,' had sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi will play the villain. Salman also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali with Pooja Hegde.