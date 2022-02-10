Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In Nashik By Sister Usha, Nephew Adinath Mangeshkar

A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar. (courtesy latathemangeshkar)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were immersed in Ramkund, on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. The late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and other family members were present for the final rituals of the singer. "She (Lata) was not my sister, but mother. All the rituals have been performed on an auspicious muhurat," Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar said, reported PTI. The rituals were performed amid tight security. A PTI report stated that "elaborate police security was deployed and vehicular traffic was prohibited in the area for some time."

The veteran singer died at the age of 92 in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday evening with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan paid their last respects to the singer on Sunday.

Lata Mangeshkar was taken to the intensive care unit on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. Lata Mangeshkar was also treated for pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar had sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from PTI)