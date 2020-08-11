To Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez, With Love From Salman Khan

Salman Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Happy birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress turned 35 on Tuesday and to make her day extra special, her Kick co-star Salman Khan shared an adorable birthday post for her on social media. Salman Khan and Jacqueline have worked together in several projects and they will again reunite for Kick 2 but more on that later. To wish Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman shared a photograph of himself and the actress laughing with all their heart and wrote: "Happy birthday Jacky...Wish you all the happiness." The actress looks gorgeous in a black outfit while Salman can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt in the picture.

On Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced Kick 2 as a birthday gift for the actress. Sajid's wife Warda shared the news on social media like this: "Here's your birthday gift that will be remembered forever! Jacqueline Fernandez, overjoyed to formally announce that Sajid Nadiadwala locked the script at 4 am this morning and has written an exceptional role for you! Whoo-hooo!! Happy birthday! Salman Khan's Kick 2 rolling soon! Welcome Back!"

Jacqueline Fernandez was living with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown earlier. The duo even shot a music video during that period titled Tere Bina. Salman and Jacqueline have also worked together in the 2018 film Race 3. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour.

In terms of work, Salman Khan also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined-up.