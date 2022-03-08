Women's Day 2022: This Is Vicky Kaushal's 'World' - Katrina Kaif And Mom Veena

Katrina Kaif with her mother-in-law (Courtesy: vickykaushal09)

On Women's Day, Vicky Kaushal has treated his fans to a sweet and endearing photo of his mother Veena Kaushal, and wife and actress Katrina Kaif. This is the first time when Vicky has shared a photo of the two and it is going viral on the web. In the photo, Katrina Kaif is sitting on her mother-in-law's lap with a gift in her hands and Vicky Kaushal has captioned the photo as "My strength. My world," followed by a red heart emoji. In just a few minutes, the photo has close to six lakh likes and fans are leaving red heart emojis in the comment section. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan and their wedding was attended by only close friends and family members.

Here's Vicky Kaushal's post on Women's Day:

Katrina Kaif also shared a Women's Day wish and posted a photo with her sisters. Katrina has six sisters - Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle. The Bang Bang actress captioned the photo as "a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters."

Check out Katrina Kaif's Women's Day post:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif remained tight-lipped about their relationship and it was only after their wedding, that they were clicked walking hand-in-hand. They had shared their wedding pictures with the caption, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Uddham Singh. He will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in Tiger 3.