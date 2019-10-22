Jennifer Aniston Kills It On Instagram Again With ROFL 'I'm Just A Girl' Post

Jennifer Aniston shared this picture. (Image courtesy: jenniferaniston)

Just four posts old, Jennifer Aniston is clearly to Instagram born. The 50-year-old's latest post is both a revealing look behind the glamour of a posed celebrity photo as well as a hilarious reference to Julia Roberts' iconic "I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her" dialogue from Notting Hill. Just like Hugh Grant, we're floored by Jennifer's tongue-in-cheek take. Everyone's favourite F.R.I.E.N.D shared two pictures from a photoshoot - the finished product and an absolutely epic BTS shot - with this caption: "I'm just a girl standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props and a computer... asking you to think I woke up like this."

You had us at "I'm just a girl," Jennifer Aniston. Many others clearly feel the same way - the post, late last night, had almost 5 million likes at the time of writing this. Jennifer's ex-husband Justin Theroux and actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling thought her hilarious, leaving laughing emojis and a "hahahaha." Will And Grace star Sean Hayes wrote, "I know how that girl feels." Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland posted a shout-out to Jennifer Aniston's mad Instagram skills: "You've already mastered Instagram and I couldn't be more here for it." Actress Rita Wilson sweetly wrote, "Truth is you kinda do look like that when you wake up." And our very own Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "The reason I'm on Insta these days." You and us both, Jacqueline.

See Jennifer Aniston's post here:

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram last week and almost instantly broke it. Her first post, a blockbuster selfie with the rest of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast, racked up so many likes - over 14 million and still counting as of now - that her page actually went down for a while. The actress hilariously referenced the outage in her second post. See them here:

Jennifer Aniston's third post was a truly adorable throwback:

Jennifer Aniston, beloved for her role as Rachel Green on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has also starred in other romcoms such as Along Came Polly, Love Happens, We're The Millers, Just Go With It, The Object Of My Affection and She's Funny Like That. She was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mystery.

