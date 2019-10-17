Jennifer Aniston 'Didn't Mean To Break Instagram.' Thanks Fans For The 'Glitchy' Welcome

Jennifer Aniston is bes-known for playing Rachel Green. (Image courtesy: jenniferanistononline)

Jennifer Aniston might just be two days old on Instagram but she is clearly ruling the photograph sharing application. The 50-year-old actress, whose debut post crashed Instagram, added another Instagram entry on Thursday morning. The actress shared a snippet from upcoming web-series The Morning Show, in which her character, Alex Levy, can be seen throwing her phone down out of frustration. She made a cheeky reference to her first Instagram post along with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Leblanc, which reportedly crashed the application. The actress wrote: "I swear I didn't mean to break it... Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome."

Jennifer shared the post with her 11.5 million fans on Instagram, of which over 9.9 million fans have watched the video. Take a look at the actress' post here:

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut on Tuesday. She posted a selfie with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars and she captioned it: "And now we're Instagram F.R.I.E.N.D.S too. Hi Instagram." The post garnered over 12.2 million likes.

This is the post we are talking about:

Jennifer's real and reel life friend Courteney Cox welcomed the actress on social media. She posted a selfie and modified a dialogue from the first season of the sitcom: "Welcome to the social media world... it sucks. You're gonna love it."

Jennifer Aniston is best-known for playing Rachel Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The actress has also featured in several romcoms like We're The Millers,The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, Love Happens and to name a few.

