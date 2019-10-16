The One In Which Jennifer Aniston And F.R.I.E.N.D.S Crash Instagram With Blockbuster Pic

Jennifer Aniston with the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.(Image courtesy: jenniferaniston)

Jennifer Aniston, 50, is late to the Instagram party but her debut on the photo-sharing app yesterday was so momentous that her page went 'on a break' just hours later, The Guardian and other international sites report. It's easy to see why - Jennifer's first (and only, as of now) Instagram post was a selfie she took with her former F.R.I.E.N.D.S castmates: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. In an hour, the post had thousands of likes and Jennifer Aniston had over a lakh followers. Half a day later, she has 5.5 million followers and the post has over 7 million likes and more than 300 comments, some from the actress' famous friends like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon; her ex-husband Justin Theroux also left a comment.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi Instagram," Jennifer captioned her post. See here:

Jennifer Aniston follows a 100-odd accounts, mostly all blue-ticked. Among them are actresses Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman as well as Gwyneth, Reese and Justin. She also follows Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Kimmel.

Posting the F.R.I.E.N.D.S selfie wasn't Jennifer Aniston's only Instagram activity - she also liked this cast picture posted by Matt Leblanc last month:

The iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S ran for 10 superhit seasons and made stars of its six principal actors - Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matthew Perry as Chandler and Matt Leblanc as Joey. The sitcom followed the lives of six friends living in New York as they navigated personal and professional joys and tribulations, much of it converging around a coffee shop named Central Perk.

Jennifer Aniston also has a successful film career, having starred in romcoms such as We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter and the Horrible Bosses series.

