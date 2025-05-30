Jennifer Aniston's <i>The Morning Show</i> Season 4 To Release On This Date

The American television drama series The Morning Show led by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell is all set to return with Season 4.

Apple TV took to their official Instagram page as they announced that the brand new season is all set to return on September 14, 2025.

The plot of the new season will begin with a time leap. The story will begin nearly two years after the events of Season 3 ended. The makers also shared a series of first-look pictures to give a glimpse of both the new and returning cast.

What

Popular American drama series The Morning Show is all set to return for Season 4 on September 14, 2025.

Led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, newcomers Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook have joined the cast. Returning stars include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.

The new season will begin with a time leap of two years after the events of Season 3 ended.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt's Reaction To Season 3 Finale

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner Charlotte Stoudt spoke about how the writers invited troubles with the Season 3 finale cliffhanger.

Even though it showcased the lead characters Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) going on diverging paths, they would eventually find their way back to each other in Season 4.

The showrunner said, "Because that's the core of the show. People appreciated that they were together but not together. That's the contradiction. Everybody has to face what they have to face. There is accountability, but it's not bleak. Even when you have to be accountable for something, life can go on."

The Plot

The storyline revolves around Alex Levy who co-headlines The Morning Show (TMS), one of Manhattan''s popular morning show program broadcasts. The TRP is excellent and it is touted to have changed the face of American television altogether.

The first season sees Alex's co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell), fired due to sexual misconduct. Alex fights to stay strong when she is joined by a field reported Bradley Jackson. The story then unravels to show how Bradley's impulsiveness threatens the network's reputation.

The second season sees the network CEO work out a way to convince Alex to return to work and her hugely successful morning show. As the pandemic takes over the world, Bradley goes through an identity crisis.

The third season focuses on how the network struggles to retain viewership for its subscription service.

In A Nutshell

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led The Morning Show enjoys a massive fandom. The show which has had an incredible run for three seasons, is all set to return with Season 4 on September 14, 2025.