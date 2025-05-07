Intruder Held At Gunpoint After Ramming Into Jennifer Aniston's LA Mansion While She Was At Home

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A car crashed into Jennifer Aniston’s LA mansion on Monday afternoon. Aniston’s security reportedly detained the intruder at gunpoint. The LAPD responded to a call about the crash at 12:20 PM.

Jennifer Aniston faced a terrible scare on Monday afternoon as a car rammed into the front gate of her massive LA mansion. Her security had to reportedly hold the intruder at gunpoint. The actress was present at her home during the attack, a source told NBC News.

Furthermore, the Los Angeles Police Department had then received a panic call about a crash in the 900 block of Airole Way, this was around 12:20 PM. When the police arrived at the location, the security guard was pointing his gun at the suspect who was lying on the ground.

The source further revealed, that the suspect was a 48-year-old driver named Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who was booked under the suspicion of possible felony vandalism. The crash took place around 12:20 PM.

Officer Jeff Lee of the LA Police Department reported that the suspect was a middle-aged white man. Neither has he been identified, nor have there been any charges pressed yet.

Jennifer Aniston became the owner of a midcentury mansion expanding over a 3.4-acre land for around $21 million in 2012.

Jennifer Aniston who is popular for her role as Rachel Green from FRIENDS, has a massive fan following. Over the years, she has done a variety of work but the craze around her FRIENDS character has always been on the top.

She has also been a lead in The Morning Show on Apple TV, which has brought in a lot of appreciation, for her role as journalist Alex Levy.