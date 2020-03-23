Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Mine Of Throwback Pics Is Keeping Her And Us Entertained

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, currently under quarantine at home, is utilising her time going through some of her pictures from her childhood days. The 23-year-old actress recently shared a couple of black and white photographs featuring her father Boney Kapoor and mother Sridevi, adding more pictures to her throwback album. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has found some of her pictures, in which she features as a baby. The actress shared a few photographs on her Instagram story on Sunday. Starting with a picture of a small bowl of gajar ka halwa, she wrote, "I love you." Janhvi then gave us a glimpse of her mood after feasting on gajar ka halwa with a resting baby picture of herself, which she dug out from the archives. Take a look:

The Dhadak actress continued her series of photos with an adorable throwback picture of herself, in which she could be seen pouting and captioned it, "Trying to be chill in front of your crush." Then came her "extra chill" look with another old photograph. "When it works" read her next post with a smiling face of Janhvi from her childhood days. Here is the rest of her photo series:

Janhvi Kapoor also added throwback pictures of her parents and wrote, "Goals."

During her quarantine days, Janhvi Kapoor also took up a brush and some paints to keep herself occupied. The actress posed with her paintings and shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Self isolation productivity."

On the work front Janhvi Kapoor, was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. Her busy line-up also includes Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.