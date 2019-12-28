Janhvi Kapoor Posts Heartfelt Note On Wrapping Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor wrapped the filming of The Kargil Girl

The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma

It is slated to release on March 13

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has been filming Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl for quite some time now, wrapped the shoot of the movie on Saturday. As the shoot schedule came to an end, Janhvi Kapoor shared a heartfelt note expressing how she felt about this film. Expressing her thoughts out loud, Janhvi wrote in her post: "Spent two days trying to think of a caption that'll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It's a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend Sharan Sharma (director) - like you say it's all about the process; and I don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can't wait for you guys to see it."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest post here:

The Kargil Girl is based on the life of one of India's first women combat aviators - former Indian Air Force Officer Gunjan Saxena, who operated in the Kargil war zone. Earlier this year, Janhvi even shared a photo with the former Indian Air Force officer on her birthday. She wrote: "Happy Birthday, Gunjan mam! Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of bravery, the importance of working hard and sincerely and for paving the way for millions of women in our country. You're an inspiration and a hero, without ever having tried to be. Your story has helped me believe in myself, and hopefully will help others too." In the photo, Janhvi is dressed in an IAF uniform, just like her character in the movie.

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar and Manav Vij. The film is slated to release on March 13.