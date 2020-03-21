Janhvi Kapoor Makes An ROFL Meme Out Of Sridevi And Boney Kapoor's Pic From Mr India Sets

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Painting done, Janhvi Kapoor is now rummaging through throwback memories when at home during quarantine. The Dhadak actress dug out a priceless memory, featuring her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and turned it into an ROFL meme. In black and white photo from Mr India sets, producer Boney Kapoor can be seen standing by huge cameras while Sridevi, dressed as Charlie Chaplin - in baggy pants and coat and the iconic hat and moustache - waits with a rather grumpy expression on her face. And here's how Janhvi described the throwback memory: "When he says its boys' night but you still wanna hang!" LOL.

The photo appears to be from the shooting of the scene when Sridevi remotely beats up goons without moving from her spot - Anil Kapoor's character, the invisible Mr India really does the beating up. The iconic action scene was choreographed by Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India hit screens on May 29 in 1987. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor got married in 1996. Mr India marked the first major science-fiction movie to be made in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, just to prove how "cool" her father is, Janhvi Kapoor shared this too on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo from her painting session and said: "Self-isolation productivity."

Sridevi's tragic death shocked the work in February 2018, just months before Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. On the work front, Janhvi has films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Takht in her line-up.