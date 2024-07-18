Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To 'Severe Food Poisoning': Report

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress is suffering from a “severe case of food poisoning,” according to our sources. The news was confirmed by the Mr And Mrs Mahi star's dad Boney Kapoor. Her father Boney Kapoor, while talking exclusively to us said that her condition is better now and she is likely to recover in 1-2 days after which she will be discharged from the hospital. More details on her condition is awaited.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Ulajh. The trailer was released earlier this week by the makers. In the film, Janhvi plays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who is appointed as India's youngest deputy high commissioner in Indian Foreign Services. The plot revolves around Suhana and how she navigates her path in the world. Meanwhile, people around her believe that she only secured the position because of “nepotism.” The trailer shows a fearless side of Janhvi who identifies herself as a scapegoat. She then declares, “Now, this goat will eat the lion.”

Ulajh's trailer was released by the production house Junglee Pictures on Instagram. The caption read, “Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy.” Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi are also part of the Sudhanshu Saria film. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures. The film will be released on August 2. It will clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The sport-drama was much loved by critics and fans alike. Next, Janhvi has NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 in the kitty. The film will mark the Telugu cinema debut. Saif Ali Khan is also part of the movie, directed by Koratala Siva.