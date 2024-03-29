Janhvi Kapoor's Intense Cardio Workout Session Includes Lunges, Squats And More

Janhvi Kapoor's workout regimen is a call to up your fitness game. While her penchant for channeling ethereal elegance with her style is known, her fitness game continues to dominate. Pilates might be her solid power move but the actress never fails to intensify her routine with challenging exercises. In a recent fitness update from the actress, she incorporated weight training and cardio into her routine. In the latest video shared by Janhvi, she indulged in a series of exercises that seemed like the best way to start the weekend. She started with a variation of lunges that was done with weights. A great way to focus on the hamstrings and overall leg muscles. It was then followed up by a variation of pushups that help to focus on those arm muscles and tone them. With a hardcore workout, Janhvi's dedication will intensify your regular workout schedule. Rowing was another part of her burnout drill that helped to tone the back. Janhvi's workout is incomplete without a solid set of squats. With weights, the actress performed a row of squats that worked fabulously on the glutes. The actress cannot miss focusing on her core and the Russian twist was perfect to do so. The actress used a ball to perform the workout. A good run on the treadmill was perfect to up her cardio levels. Her workout will inspire you to hit the gym already.

Janhvi Kapoor's toning workouts are not for the faint of heart. From high functional training to pilates, her workout routine only keeps getting better. Previously, the actress was seen working out with her fitness bestie Sara Ali Khan as they both dished out some motivation. Their regular fitness grind was all about a solid leg day at their pilates class. With a split pedal stability chair, the duo was doing a variation of lunges and leg pulses that helps work on the glutes and hamstrings.

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fitness enthusiast and this is proof.