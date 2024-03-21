It Couldn't Have Been The Start Of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Special Beginnings' Without This Sea Green Tissue Saree

It's ethnic style like no other with Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous green saree

It was a “special day” for Janhvi Kapoor who kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film with Ram Charan. It has been tentatively titled RC16. Janhvi made sure to mark the “special beginnings” with just the right sartorial pick. Draped in a gorgeous sea-green saree by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi looked ready to dazzle both on and off the camera. The six-yard drape was heavily embellished with sequined golden borders. The metallic shine on the bodice and structured pleats added a layer of allure. Janhvi's OOTD came to a full circle with a bejewelled blouse, featuring ample sequins and shimmery details in silver and gold accents. Traditional jhumkas, adorned with emerald green stones and pearls gleamed through her half-tied wavy hairdo. Janhvi's penchant for minimal glam makeup was seen through her beauty strokes. Accompanying her glowy glass skin was pink lip colour and fluttery lashes, coated with mascara. A micro-green bindi sealed her look of elegance.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor weaved some retro magic in a white saree, printed with bright flower patterns. They bloomed on the flowy fabric as if paying an ode to the vibrant spring season. Similar orange borders on the snowy drape suited the soft colour palette. Aware of the latest fashion trends, the actress slipped into a sleeveless orange blouse, tied with an oversized bow at the back. She enhanced her eye drama with sharp eyeliner and kohl, finishing off with matte pink eyeshadow and nude lips. Pearl studs and a 90s-inspired blow-out half-updo framed her face beautifully.

When it comes to acing the colour-blocked style, leave the job to Janhvi Kapoor. Not long ago, the diva wrapped herself in a red-pleated saree, embellished with gold-sequinned borders. But she decided to add more hues to her ethnic avatar, which was aptly reflected in her flared skirt. On a royal purple base, intricate golden embroidery and matching broad borders at the saree's hem put up a stunning display of shades. A gold-and-red embroidered blouse completed the ensemble. Janhvi's soft-glam makeup look was elegant and minimal. Half-tied tresses, tucked with a pink flower brought back memories of Sridevi's vintage style. Golden jhumkas did the rest of the magic.

Janhvi Kapoor in sarees is what flowers are to spring - always in bloom.

