Janhvi Kapoor's Jewel-Toned Makeup Looked Snatched On The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Runway

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to give you a masterclass in her beauty looks on and off the screen. For the actress, her main bookmark-worthy accessory is a fabulous beauty moment that she never fails to serve. Recently, Janhvi owned the ramp as she added an ethnic spin to Mermaidcore. She walked the runway for Kalki Fashion in a beautiful embellished mermaid lehenga. While Janhvi's showstopper style energy was the highlight, her beauty moment was too good to be missed. Her deep-wine lehenga was complemented with a snatched makeup look. With perfectly contoured cheeks to glossy lips, Janhvi's look was for the books. She topped it up with wispy lashes and subtle coral tints on the lids. The twisted bun was a fitting choice to add sophistication to the overall style.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Adds Glam To Chic Boss Lady Style In A Black Anamika Khanna Blazer Dress

It is safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is a haven for beauty lovers. From glittery aesthetics to making neutrals work like magic, the actress knows how to ace it all with her beauty game. Previously, Janhvi took our hearts once again as she ruled the beauty sphere with her bold makeup look. She definitely knows how to serve a good sultry smoky-eye moment. She dished out a glamorous beauty moment with a stunning makeup look that was topped with a bold red lip and freckles. Her natural voluminous tresses perfectly completed her look.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor In A White And Red Floral Print Saree Is The Most Fashionable Bloom This Spring

Janhvi Kapoor's beauty trajectory is made to impress.