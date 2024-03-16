Janhvi Kapoor Adds Glam To Chic Boss Lady Style In A Black Anamika Khanna Blazer Dress

Janhvi Adds Glam To Chic Boss Lady Style In A Black Blazer Dress

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion maven status is here to stay. Her wardrobe includes both ethnic and Western ensembles. On her Instagram Stories, the actress recently made a chic appearance in black. Plucked out from the shelves of Anamika Khanna, her OOTD featured a lapel-collared blazer dress, reaching just above her knees. While the padded shoulders, long sleeves, and two side pockets delivered a boardroom vibe, the embroidered black detailing around the waist added pizzazz to her look. Glittery green accents on one shoulder and around the waist contributed to the bling. But the real highlight came from the silver and stone-encrusted bird-themed brooch. For accessories, the diva opted for a multi-tiered chunky necklace, stone studs, and statement rings. As for her beauty strokes, Jahnvi went for a dewy-glam base, coupled with rosy-highlighted cheeks, nude plump lips, smokey eyes, and golden shimmery eyeshadow. Her brunette tresses were left open in waves.

Janhvi Kapoor is the “CEO” of corpcore style quotients. Displaying her power dressing, the actress earlier leaned on a navy-blue pin-striped pantsuit. Her attire came with a sleeveless V-neck waistcoat with a buttoned-up design and an asymmetrical hem. A matching blazer and flared trousers, bearing similar stripes sealed her formal avatar. Incorporating the right glam elements, Janhvi's minimal makeup involved blushed cheeks on a dewy base, brown and nude tinted lip shade, classic eyeliner, and mascara-coated wispy lashes. A chain-like diamond and gold choker, statement silver rings, and a wavy hairdo sealed her edgy look.

For the promotions of Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a denim-on-denim look from the clothing label Self-Portrait. She picked out a collared, short-sleeved cropped blouse, featuring pockets. Floral stone-encrusted silver accents were adorned around the collars, front buttons, and pockets. Janhvi paired her basic chic attire with a matching thigh-slit mini-skirt, decorated with similar silver-floral details. Minimal glam makeup comprising blush-contoured cheeks, nude lips, fluttery eyelashes, and a half-tied hairdo cascading down the length gave the finishing touches to her street-style fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor is a whole mood when it comes to perfecting contemporary looks.