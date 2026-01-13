<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Actor Jason Shah Reacts To Censor-Court Row: "Religion And Politics Always Have Something To Do With Films"

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, remains stuck at the Censor Board over a certification issue. On Monday (January 12), the makers approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Madras High Court division bench order that stayed a single judge's direction to grant the film a UA certificate.

Jason Shah, known for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi, plays a key role in Vijay's film.

Addressing the censor-court row—which has stalled the film's release until January 21—Jason Shah told Screen, "I was really excited that the film was releasing on the 9th. I am not 100 percent sure about the certification or what goes on. I have never fully understood the process; it's not my department.

"But religion and politics always have something to do with movies. Whoever is voted in as the ruling party has been given the country in their hands to decide what happens. Your voting causes these kinds of decisions, so if you have done that, then also sit back and be happy."

Jason also shared that films and actors are often targeted for manufactured smear campaigns in this era of technology-driven creativity.

"Freedom of speech with technology is the deadliest combination of them all," he said.

"As an actor, you also put yourself in the line of fire and accept that you are a public figure up for public scrutiny. If you don't like it, don't be an actor. A lot of actors look at the money, fame, and all the nice things, but they also need to be ready to get scrutinized from head to toe. People will say what they feel about you when they pay for it, so why not?" he asked.

Jana Nayagan Makers Approach Apex Court

The producers approached the Supreme Court following the Madras High Court's interim decision to halt implementation of its earlier single-judge order, which had instructed the CBFC to issue a UA certificate.

The division bench passed the stay after the Censor Board sought an urgent hearing on the same day the original direction was delivered.

The film, directed by H. Vinoth and fronted by actor and TVK party founder Vijay, was slated for a January 9 release. However, the stay order means the certificate remains on hold until the matter is fully adjudicated.

In its challenge before the High Court, the CBFC argued that Jana Nayagan contains emblems linked to the armed forces, warranting examination by subject experts before any clearance is granted.

Vijay has not issued any statement regarding the controversy so far. The next hearing is listed for January 21.